New Delhi, In the February 2025 avalanche that hit a village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, out of 54 personnel and labourers present in a Border Roads Organisation camp, 46 labourers were rescued, but eight lost their lives, the government informed Parliament on Friday. 8 labourers lost their lives, while 46 were rescued: Govt tells Parl on Uttarakhand avalanche

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha also said the government is implementing several measures to prevent such incidents in the future, including conducting regular safety drills for BRO personnel and labourers working in high-risk zones.

The Ministry of Defence was asked about the number of BRO labourers who got killed or injured or have been "missing" in the avalanche.

"A massive avalanche occurred near the camp area of EPC Contractor i.e. M/s S&P VCIPL JV in Mana village, Chamoli district, Uttarakhand in the early hours of the intervening night of 27th and 28th February 2025. The camp was located approximately four km north of the Badrinath Shrine at chainage 0.100 km on the Mana-Mana Pass road," Seth said.

"The BRO has informed that out of 54 personnel/labourers present in the camp, 46 labourers were safely rescued/recovered. Unfortunately, eight labourers have lost their lives," he said.

Apart from Indian Army troops at Joshimath responding as the first responders, a joint rescue team comprising personnel and assets from the Indian Air Force, Army Aviation, BRO, National Disaster Relief Force , State Disaster Response Force and ITBP supported by the state and district administration were immediately deployed to undertake search and rescue operations, providing medical aid as well as to assess the extent of damages, the MoS said.

The ministry was also asked whether the government has provided or announced any financial assistance to the dependents of affected labourers of BRO.

"Under the aegis of the State Disaster Relief fund, a compensation of ₹4 lakh has been disbursed to the families of each of the deceased labourers of the contractor. Further, the district administration is initiating a proposal for payment of relief under the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Also, the deceased will receive insurance amount under the Employee Compensation Policy purchased by the contractor," Seth said.

Other measures being implemented by the government to prevent such incidents in the future, include coordination with the Indian Meteorological Department and state authorities for timely weather alerts; conduct of safety audit of all labour camp locations; and regular awareness workshops and safety instructions in addition to contingency and safety drills, the government said.

