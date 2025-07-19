Uttarkashi chopper hit overhead cable during crash landing: Probe agency AAIB

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in its preliminary report, said the BELL 407 helicopter that crashed in Uttarkashi on May 8 struck an overhead fibre cable with its main rotor while attempting an emergency landing. SDRF personnel carry out rescue work after a helicopter carrying six people to Gangotri Dham crashed near Gangnani in Uttarkashi district.(PTI File)

According to the AAIB, the helicopter began to descend from its assigned altitude around 20 minutes after takeoff. The 59-year-old pilot, who had over 6,160 flying hours, tried to make an emergency landing on the Uttarkashi-Gangotri National Highway.

However, the aircraft hit the cable running alongside the road, leading to a fatal crash.

Six people, including the pilot, died in the incident, while one person sustained serious injuries. The investigation is still underway.