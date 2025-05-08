Menu Explore
Uttarakhand: Helicopter crash in Uttarkashi kills 6; rescue work underway

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2025 10:35 AM IST

Six passengers died in a helicopter crash near Ganganani, Uttarkashi. Relief operations are ongoing at the site.

Six passengers were killed after a helicopter crashed near Ganganani in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Thursday. There were six people on the chopper, including the pilot.

Relief and rescue operations are underway, with administration and emergency teams present at the crash site.(HT Photo)
Relief and rescue operations are underway, with administration and emergency teams present at the crash site.(HT Photo)

One person has been rescued, but there is no clarity yet about the fate of others, Uttarkashi district disaster management officer Shardul Singh told PTI.

Relief and rescue operations are underway, with administration and emergency teams present at the crash site.

The incident took place in the border district of Uttarkashi near Ganganani. It involved a helicopter carrying six passengers and its captain. Visuals from the crash site showed the mangled interior of the chopper.

Garhwal divisional commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said as soon as news of the crash reached authorities, relief and rescue teams were mobilised and rushed to the site to assist with rescue operations and provide medical aid.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the State Disaster Response Force and district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work.

"I have instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident," Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

