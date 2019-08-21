Flood relief chopper hits cable, crashes in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi

india

Aug 21, 2019

A helicopter carrying relief material to the rain-hit areas of Uttarakhand crashed after getting entangled in power lines on in Uttarkashi on Wednesday.

The details are awaited and there are no reports of casualties so far.

The ill-fated chopper was flying from Mori village to Moldi in Arakot valley at around 12 noon and was carrying three people.

Heavy rains have killed at least 12 people and destroyed property worth at least Rs 80-100 crore in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, the worst-hit district in the state,in the past few days. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday visited the rain-ravaged Mori block

The torrential rains had hit about 12 villages including the worst affected Arakot, Makodi, Tikochi and Sanail villages in Uttarkashi, about 150km away from Dehradun on Sunday, damaging or washing away 20 houses. Several people were reported buried under their debris as rescue teams launched an effort to search for them.

Uttarakhand is among the north Indian states that have been reeling under the impact of incessant rains causing damage to life and property.

Very heavy rainfall has caused lakes and rivers to overflow, flooding towns and villages. Helicopters including were pressed into service to take relief material, including food packets and medicines, to the affected population.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh are facing floods, landslides and waterlogging. Several tourists and a film crew were stranded in higher reaches of Himachal and had to be rescued. In Delhi, Yamuna is flowing above danger mark forcing evacuation of people living along the banks of the river.

Aug 21, 2019