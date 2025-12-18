Uzbek woman shot at by acquaintance, aide for refusing drive offer in Ludhiana

A 34-year-old Uzbek national was allegedly shot at by an acquaintance and his friend on Pakhowal Road after she refused to accompany them on a drive. The woman sustained a bullet injury to her chest and is currently undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). The Sadar police have arrested both accused and booked them for attempt to murder(PTI/Representational)

The Sadar police have arrested both accused and booked them for attempt to murder. They have been sent to jail on judicial remand.

The accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of New Harindra Nagar in Faridkot, and Harjinder Singh, a resident of Mohalla Raghubir Park on Jassian Road in Ludhiana.

The victim, identified as Asligun Sparova, a native of Uzbekistan who has been living in India for the past year, told the police that the incident occurred on December 11 near a hotel on Pakhowal Road.

Sparova, who has been staying at a hotel in Daad village for the last six months, said that Balwinder, a driver by profession, had come to meet her in a car along with his friend Harjinder.

According to the FIR, Balwinder suggested that the three of them go out for a drive. When Sparova refused, both men allegedly began pressuring her. The situation escalated when Balwinder allegedly took out a revolver from the car’s dashboard, threatened to kill her if she did not comply, and opened fire with the intent to murder. The bullet struck Sparova in the chest, causing her to collapse on the road.

She was rushed to CMCH by a passerby, where she continues to receive medical treatment. Police said her condition initially prevented them from recording her statement. After doctors declared her fit, her detailed statement was formally recorded at the hospital.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO of the Sadar police station, said that based on her complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation involving threat of death or grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).