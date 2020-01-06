‘V-C Jagadesh Kumar behaving like a mobster’: JNU students’ union on campus attack

india

Jan 06, 2020

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Monday called for the removal of vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar accusing him of “perpetuating” violence after attack by a masked mob on the campus on Sunday evening.

JNUSU said, “goons from outside, especially Delhi University were ‘imported’ to break the momentum of the hostel fee hike protest, which has been going on for over two months.

“Mr. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, it is time to go! The JNU community has a single point demand. That either this V-C resign or the MHRD as the competent authority remove him! Those who are trying to malign and destroy this university will not succeed.. JNU will live on!” JNUSU said in a statement.

“M Jagadesh Kumar is behaving like a mobster who perpetuates violence in the university he is supposed to administer,” it said.

“He uses all means and manner to see to it that students, teachers, karamcharis and the entire JNU community faces violence by criminals imported from outside using iron rods, stones and lathis.”

The administration, however, blamed the students protesting the hostel fee hike and leading a semester registration boycott for the violence.

“The JNU administration feels great pain and anguish for the students who have sustained injuries in the violence that took place in JNU campus. The JNU administration strongly condemns any form of violence in the campus,” Kumar had tweeted on Sunday.

JNUSU said ABVP members were behind the attack as they were “planning for the entry of outsiders disclosed by WhatsApp chats.” Several screenshots had made the rounds on Sunday with messages about mobilising inside the campus and carrying out violence.

ABVP denied the accusations on Sunday, blaming the Left groups for the violence.

“During attacks in Periyar hostel, School of Social Sciences II, Mahi Mandavi hostel and most notably Sabarmati, lathis, rods and huge stones were used,” JNUSU said describing Sunday’s attack.

“Hooligans from outside not only broke glasses, smashed cars and broke things - even assaulting the dhaba workers, but also most disturbingly and shamefully went inside the girls wing of Sabarmati, and thereafter a lot of girls hostels to intimidate and attack female students,” it said.

Vice-president Saket Moon, general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav and joint secretary Md Danish had also carried out a march on campus late Sunday night to condemn the attack on campus.

The JNU teachers’ association (JNUTA) has called for a press conference on Monday afternoon at the university campus.

More than a dozen students, including the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, and a teacher Sucharita Sen were injured in the attack on Sunday evening.

Rival student groups accused each other of starting the violence that ended after the police came inside the campus and held a flag march.