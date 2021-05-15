'Vaccinated or not': Government's scientific advisor has 3 tips against Covid-19

The principal scientific adviser to the government, K VijayRaghavan, on Saturday asked said there are three things that people must adhere to, irrespective of whether they are vaccinated or not. While masks and maintaining physical distancing have been reiterated several times by the government and experts, Dr VijayRaghavan added ventilation to the list.

"These interventions are also immediately critical for lowering pressures on the healthcare system, during this surge. Adherence essential at the personal and community levels. By all," he said.

Very important, whether vaccinated or not: Masks, physical distancing, ventilation. These interventions are also immediately critical for lowering pressures on the healthcare system, during this surge. Adherence essential at the personal and community levels. By all. — Principal Scientific Adviser, Govt. of India (@PrinSciAdvGoI) May 15, 2021





In its guideline for home treatment of Covid-19, the Centre emphasised isolating in a well-ventilated room. Even if people are getting vaccinated, comprising both the doses of either Covishield or Covaxin, one must stay in a well-ventilated room, the adviser said, while the need for wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing does not get diminished with vaccination. Even the health ministry has suggested wearing masks inside the home as well.

Dr VijayRaghavan recently said that a third wave of the pandemic is inevitable. But it can be resisted if adequate preventive measures are taken. Explaining, he said the virus spreads when there is the availability of vulnerable population — people who are not vaccinated, people who do not have antibodies and people who are not adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour. While the mutation of the virus strain may or may not have any impact on the level of transmission of the infection, not taking precaution will expose people to the infection, he said.

India on Friday crossed the significant landmark of vaccinating 18 crore doses since the beginning of the vaccination drive from January 16. The major feat comes at a time when the country is battling the peak of the second wave of the pandemic amid a dearth of medical resources.

Cases of reinfections after full course of vaccination are few, but the Centre has been reiterating that masking is mandatory even after complete vaccination.