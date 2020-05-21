e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Vaccination at birth must continue in all hospitals in all zones: health ministry

Vaccination at birth must continue in all hospitals in all zones: health ministry

india Updated: May 21, 2020 23:34 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustantimes
         

Vaccination at birth will continue in hospitals or clinics irrespective of the categorisation of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) containment zone, the Union health ministry said in an advisory on immunisation issued on Thursday.

While in other cases, providing vaccination doses as per the schedule will only be allowed outside the containment and buffer zones, and in green zones. In containment and buffer zones no outreach programme is allowed to be conducted to mobilise the target population; however people who walk-into a health facility to get their child vaccinated should not be turned away, and adequate precautionary measures must be taken during the process.

The advisory was issued amid fears that immunisation services were being entirely stalled, putting young children at risk of contracting vaccine preventable illnesses that could become life-threatening.

As a standard practice, immunisation services are delivered through the following modes: birth dose vaccination in health facilities where the child is born and another option is for walk-in immunisation sessions at fixed health facilities such as district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres or sub-centres etc.

Doctors say while vaccination at birth will not be a problem it is the other doses that need to be carefully planned.

“Vaccination at birth means that you are likely to be in a hospital, and it won’t require an extra visit. The next vaccination is usually six weeks onwards, and in the first six months at least three visits will be required. For a reasonable period it can be delayed but not indefinitely. Since Covid is here to stay, there’s a need to plan better for the remaining doses after discussing with the doctor such as instead of going to a hospital where other patients are also going to be present, people can opt for vaccine clinics,” says Dr Nitin Verma, senior pediatrician, Max Healthcare.

Under government of India’s universal immunisation programme (UIP), vaccines are given for 12 diseases to protect children and pregnant mothers from vaccine preventable diseases (VPDs).

“No active mobilisation to the health facility be carried out; every opportunity is to be utilized for vaccinating beneficiaries if they have already reported at the facilities; ensure social distancing and hand washing etc., to be adopted at health facility level for vaccinating the pregnant women and children who have reported to these facilities,” says the health ministry directive.

The list of areas under containment zone and buffer zone in a district is updated on weekly basis. Any area exiting a containment or buffer zone can start facility based and outreach immunisation activities as in areas ‘beyond buffer zone’ after a minimum gap of 14 days.

“In the context of Covid-19 outbreak, for delivery of immunisations services for different zones health facilities will adequately follow guidelines from ministry of home affairs and ministry of health pertaining to Covid-19 that will be the primary reference points… practices of social distancing, hand washing, and respiratory hygiene in all sessions; birth dose vaccination at health facilities would continue irrespective of zones… the State and District administration should make a local assessment of Covid-19 risk before starting the outreach or health facility-based immunisation with mobilisation of beneficiaries. Similarly, an area enlisted as a ‘containment/ buffer zone’ should stop health facility-based sessions and outreach sessions.”

For areas beyond buffer zones, and in green zones, there are no restrictions to be followed, except for taking a call at the local level on the government outreach programmes.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In