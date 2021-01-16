Vaccination drive rolled out at 285 centers in Maharashtra
The Covid-19 vaccination drive began at 285 vaccination centers across Maharashtra on Saturday with 28,500 health workers expected to get vaccinated on day one.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the drive in Mumbai, which has the highest vaccination centers in the state (40), followed by Pune (31), Thane (23), Nashik (13), Nagpur and Ahmednagar (12), Kolhapur and Solapur (11).
State health minister Rajesh Tope said he would write to the Centre for additional stock of the vaccines to cover health workers in the first phase of the vaccination. “We have received 9,83,000 vials of the vaccine against 17,500,00 needed to cover all health workers. I am writing to the Union minister on Monday for the remaining vials of the vaccine at the earliest,” he said.
“We have stock of vaccine to cover 55.5% of the registered health workers who can be covered in about 15 days with the first dose. The vaccination will be conducted four days a week."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
While firms across the world struggled for survival, an army of startups came up
- While firms across the world struggled for survival, an army of startups came up in India during Covid-19 pandemic: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More people will turn up to get vaccinated, says defence minister Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is the age of digital revolution': PM Modi at Startup India Int'l summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP selects Shahnawaz Hussain as nominee for Bihar MLC polls
- A former civil aviation minister, Shahnawaz Hussain was recently sent to helm the party’s campaign for the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with Union Minister of home for finance Anurag Thakur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
35-year-old sanitation worker first to get Covid-19 vaccine in Meghalaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine is completely safe, says doctor who got first jab in Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will never allow interference in domestic politics': Nepalese foreign minister
- Gyawali said his country has “excellent” ties with India and China and seeks to improve connectivity and economic ties with both.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS worker, 34, is first in India to get Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Co-WIN: Everything to know about the app behind India’s Covid-19 vaccine program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Demand to set new rules, SOPs for vaccinated travellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expected better of you, Sir: Congress on Vardhan’s counter to vaccine criticism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demand to set new protocols, SOPs for vaccinated travellers
- TAAI said that setting up of new SOPs will enable vaccinated travellers to resume their activities to pre-Covid times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First beneficiaries of Covid immunisation drive express pride
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petitions in SC seek direction for contempt of court proceedings against RBI Guv
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid 19 vaccination begins in Nagaland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox