Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vadhavan port row: SC asks Centre to consider appointing expert agency

PTI |
Feb 28, 2025 06:40 PM IST

Vadhavan port row: SC asks Centre to consider appointing expert agency

New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to consider appointing an expert body over the impending damage to environment due to the Vadhavan port in Maharashtra.

Vadhavan port row: SC asks Centre to consider appointing expert agency
Vadhavan port row: SC asks Centre to consider appointing expert agency

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan perused the status report on the port filed by attorney general R Venkataramani which said no substantial work was scheduled to be carried out for time being.

"Attorney general has placed on record a detailed status of Vadhavan Port project. The details show that at present only the land acquisition work is in progress and physical possession of land is expected by October 2025. The commencement of road work is to start in October 2025," the court said.

The bench said as far as the reclamation went, a survey was scheduled to being in July, 2025 and commencement of work would be after the acquisition of land near the shore.

"We take statements made on record. We make it clear that land acquisition will be subject to further orders which may be passed in this special leave petition. In view of this, we are not considering the prayer for grant of interim relief," it added.

The matter would come up on May 6.

Asking the Centre to consider the proposition of an expert agency, the bench allowed it to move court early for an appropriate direction.

The top court was hearing an appeal by the National Fishworkers Forum and Conservation Action Trust against a Bombay High Court order, which dismissed their plea.

The petitioners challenged a no-objection certificate granted by the Dahanu Taluka Environment Protection Authority for the construction of a new port at Vadhavan.

The Dahanu Taluka Environment Protection Authority on July 31, 2023, granted NOC to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority to develop the greenfield port.

The Centre in June last year approved the development of a 76,200 crore all-weather greenfield deep draft major Port at Vadhavan in Maharashtra, according to an official statement.

The project would be constructed by Vadhavan Port Project Limited , an SPV formed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and Maharashtra Maritime Board , with a shareholding of 74 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively. PKS AMK

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On