Vaiko’s Rajya Sabha nomination gets EC nod, leader turns emotional

Ending the cloud of uncertainty over MDMK chief Vaiko’s candidature for the Rajya Sabha elections, the Election Commission on Tuesday accepted his nomination papers, paving the way for his re-entry into the upper house of Parliament after 23 years.

After scrutiny, the Returning Officer announced today that the papers of Vaiko were in order and that his nomination has been accepted.

There were doubts over his clearing the scrutiny hurdle following his conviction in a sedition case by a special court. He was sentenced to one year prison and the case pertained to a speech made by him in 2009 in support of the proscribed Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, then engaged in a war with the Lankan armed forces.

“I was very much confident of my nomination being accepted. Yet, I was also prepared to accept in the right spirit in the event of it being rejected. Hence, I had asked DMK president MK Stalin to field a dummy candidate as a precaution. And, senior counsel NR Elango, who filed his papers as a cover, has withdrawn,” an emotional Vaiko told the media.

Ironically, the sedition case was slapped by the then DMK government when it was facing criticism for not doing enough for the Sri Lankan Tamil cause. Now, Vaiko is an ally of the DMK. The DMK-led alliance had swept the Lok Sabha poll in Tamil Nadu.

“I am the first person to be convicted under the colonial era sedition law. Happy that this had not come in the way of my election,” Vaiko said.

Acknowledged as a veteran parliamentarian, he had been a Rajya Sabha MP for three consecutive terms since 1978. After walking out of the DMK and launching the MDMK in 1994, he was elected to the Lok Sabha twice.

Vaiko’s candidature is sponsored by the opposition DMK, which is poised to win three of the six Rajya Sabha seats for which polling is slated on July 18. The ruling AIADMK which could win the other three has allotted one seat to its ally, PMK.

The DMK has fielded former Additional Advocate General P Wilson and its veteran Trade Union leader M Shanmugam while the AIADMK has nominated its minority wing functionary and former minister Mohammed John and N Chandrasekaran, a Dalit leader and a close associate of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss is the candidate of the OBC Vanniyar-dominant PMK. He lost the Lok Sabha election from Dharmapuri.

All the six candidates are expected to be elected unopposed.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 17:05 IST