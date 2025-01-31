Vaishno Devi Board offers helicopter quota for senior citizens, disabled pilgrims

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Friday announced a dedicated helicopter quota for senior citizens and specially-abled pilgrims at the famous shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra to the Vaishno Devi shrine has been temporarily suspended.

Chief Executive Officer of SMVDSB, Anshul Garg, said the facility is part of a series of new initiatives aimed at enhancing the pilgrim services. The quota will be available from Saturday on the board’s official website maavaishnodevi.org, he said.

He said the board has always remained committed to improving the pilgrimage experience by introducing new facilities and upgrading existing infrastructure from time to time.

"This initiative comes in response to the long-standing demand from the Senior Citizen Forum, which had recently met with a high-level committee to request a separate helicopter booking quota.

"A similar quota was introduced for battery car bookings which received an overwhelming response over the last few months,” Garg told reporters in Katra.

Additionally, he said a permanent free tea ‘Langar Seva’ has been introduced in the Yatra Facilitation Centre at the Katra Railway Station, ensuring that pilgrims arriving at the town receive warm welcome and refreshments, he said.

To provide a taste of local cuisine, he said ‘Kadhi-Chawal’ has been added to the menu of the free langars already established at Adhkuwari and Bhairon Ghati.

The ‘Hawan Poojan’ facility is now available at Adhkuwari Yagyashala as well, enhancing the spiritual offerings of the pilgrimage, he said.

The CEO said infrastructure improvements remain a major focus with extensive upgradation of the traditional Banganga track including a queue complex at Darshani Deodi capable of accommodating 1,500 pilgrims at a time, track widening, installation of ornamental street lights and a drainage system upgrade covering a 2.5 km track from Darshani Deodi to Charanpaduka.

Additional facilities are also being provided in this sector at the recently inaugurated Shubra Bhawan to accommodate devotees, he said.

In response to increasing footfall, he said a covered holding area at Adhkuwari is being set up for those desirous of Darshan at the holy Garbjoon cave.

Earlier, on the eve of Republic Day, the Shrine Board had announced priority Darshan for local residents based on Aadhar card in recognition of their deep connection with the shrine.

The board remains dedicated to continuously enhancing pilgrim services, making the spiritual journey smoother, more inclusive, and aligned with the modern infrastructural facilities, Garg said.