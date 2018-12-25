Vajpayee’s birth anniversary: Lucknow in celebration mode

The entire world witnesses Christmas festivities on December 25, but in Lucknow this day also marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A series of events has been lined up from December 24 to 27 by social organisations, literary organisations, government departments, individuals and fan clubs in memory of Vajpayee.

“Vajpayeeji was the tallest leader of the country in the post-Gandhi and Nehru era. No wonder, every Lucknowite wants to pay tribute to him by celebrating his birthday. He loved poetry and that’s why the celebrations began with a kavi sammelan at the Scientific Convention Centre in Chowk on Monday,” said Dinesh Sharma, deputy chief minister.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, union home minister Rajnath Singh, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma listened to poets like Waseem Barelvi, Surendra Sharma, Sunil Jogi, Sarvesh Asthana, Alok Srivastava who presented the best of their renditions in the Kavi Sammelan.

A few literary functions in Vajpayee’s memory have also been scheduled.

Besides, union home minister Rajnath Singh will dedicate or lay foundation stones for projects worth more than Rs 200 crore for Lucknow at Kudia Ghat on Tuesday. The projects involve construction of roads, drains and pipelines.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, cabinet ministers Ashutosh Tandon, Brajesh Pathak and Rita Bahuguna Joshi will also be present on the occasion.

This function would be followed by ‘Tehri Bhoj’ for hundreds of people.

A raen basera (shelter home) at King George’s Medical College (KGMU) for the stay of 180 patient attendants would be dedicated to the public by home minister on Tuesday. It is constructed at a cost of Rs 9.60 crore donated by the Power Corporation of India from its CSR fund.

The shelter home will have 180 beds along with arrangement of food for them.

While 750 solar streetlights will be switched on in the city, the foundation stone for installation of 258 submersibles in different areas of the city for water supply would also be laid down.

“After that, 570 projects worth Rs 158 crore would either be launched or dedicated to public on the occasion. These would be financed from the MP fund and 14th Finance Commission,” said Diwakar Tripathi, representative of home minister Rajnath Singh.

He said, “The foundation stone for a flyover from Kursi road to Tehripulia and a service lane from Kursi road to Faizabad road would be laid.”

Sanction for three more flyovers is also expected on Tuesday, said Tripathi.

Amit Puri, a close associate of former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee, said the celebrations would continue till December 31.

Atal Fans Club would organise ‘Sundar Kand Path’ at the Hanuman Setu temple, which would be followed by a ‘Tehri Bhoj’.

The fans club will also offer ‘bhog’ of 51-kg laddoo at Hanuman Setu temple to mark the occasion. A portrait of Vajpayee will be unveiled at the Lok Bhavan.

The district administration will celebrate Vajpayee’s birth anniversary as ‘Sushashan Diwas’ (Good Administration Day) by organising seminars, discussions, debates, camps etc.

