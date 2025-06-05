Vande Bharat train between Katra and Srinagar to begin service from June 7

The Vande Bharat Express between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra will begin operations from June 7, the Northern Railway said on Thursday, adding that the trains will run six days a week. Bookings have opened for commercial operations, officials said. J&K police patrol the Srinagar railway station ahead of the inauguration of Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar by PM Modi on June 6. (ANI Photo)

Two pairs of Vande Bharat trains will operate on this route, stopping at Banihal along the way. Train numbers 26404 and 26403 will run between Srinagar and Katra, except on Wednesdays. Train 26404 will depart from Srinagar at 8am, reach Banihal at 9.02am, and arrive in Katra at 10.58am. The return train, 26403, will leave Katra at 2.55pm, halt at Banihal at 4.40pm, and reach Srinagar at 5.53pm.

The second set, train numbers 26401 and 26402, will operate in the Katra to Srinagar direction, except on Tuesdays. Train 26401 will leave Katra at 8.10am, stop at Banihal at 9.58am, and arrive in Srinagar at 11.08am. Train 26402 will depart Srinagar at 2pm, reach Banihal at 3.10pm, and conclude its journey at Katra at 4.58pm.

“There may be more stoppages later,” a railways official said.

The train will have two classes — chair car and executive — with the fares being ₹715 and ₹1,320, respectively. The train will offer only vegetarian meals, which will also include some regional cuisines.

Vande Bharat trains on this route are specially designed with anti-freezing technology to prevent freezing of water and bio-toilets in extreme cold.

Coaches include a heating system for sub-zero conditions in Srinagar, 360-degree rotating seats and charging points for passenger comfort.