e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Vande Bharat’ mission: Second flight from Oman to take off today

‘Vande Bharat’ mission: Second flight from Oman to take off today

The ‘Vande Bharat’ mission is considered one of the largest expatriation exercise run by any country during the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

india Updated: May 12, 2020 15:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indians queuing up at the Oman International Airport to board the flight back home as part of the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission on Tuesday.
Indians queuing up at the Oman International Airport to board the flight back home as part of the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission on Tuesday.(ANI photo)
         

India will bring back more of its citizens from Oman as part of the repatriation mission under the ‘Vande Bharat’ initiative.

This will be the second such flight from Oman which is scheduled to take off on Tuesday.

Two flights carrying 362 people from Oman and Kuwait had reached Kochi in Kerala on May 9. The passengers arrived on two Air India Express flights.

There were eight infants in the flights, the airport authorities said.

The ‘Vande Bharat’ mission is considered one of the largest expatriation exercise run by any country during the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

These flights are being operated by Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express since May 7. Air India is operating the bulk of the flights (42) and the remaining - 24 - are being operated by AI Express.

The government of India is targeting to repatriate 14,800 Indians from 12 countries including USA, UK Bangladesh, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Philippines, UAE and Malaysia.

In the first phase of the evacuation, a total number of 27 flights are bringing bring back Indians from the Gulf region. This included 11 flights from the United Arab Emirates, five from Saudi Arab, five from Kuwait, and two each from Bahrain, Qatar and Oman.

From the neighbourhood, seven flights are bringing back Indians from Bangladesh carrying passengers bound for Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Similarly, 14 flights will evacuate stranded Indians from South-East Asia. Of these flights, five each are from Singapore and the Philippines and four from Malaysia.

tags
top news
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
Covid-19 Live: India’s recovery rate getting better, says health minister
Covid-19 Live: India’s recovery rate getting better, says health minister
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
Losses worth billions: World’s two biggest car makers brace for tumultuous 2020
Losses worth billions: World’s two biggest car makers brace for tumultuous 2020
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In