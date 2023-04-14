‘Vande Metro’ to be rolled out by December 2023; Check features, other details

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave an update on Thursday that the government is preparing to launch "Vande Metro" by December 2023, news agency ANI reported. This announcement came after the successful launch of the semi-high-speed trains, Vande Bharat Express, in various parts of the country. The upcoming metro network is expected to connect major cities and provide an affordable mode of transportation. "Vande Metro will help in reducing the pressure of congestion on local trains," railway minister said.(PTI)

The union minister said that “Vande Metro” will operate on a short-distance metro rail network that will connect major cities with a distance of less than 100 kilometers.

"Vande Metro will help in reducing the pressure of congestion on local trains," Ashwini Vaishnaw was quoted as saying by ANI. “The train will be ready by December,” he added.

He said that these trains are being rolled out at affordable prices and the idea has been prepared on the basis of the response received for Vande Bharat.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also spoke about the "High-Speed Test Track" being built by Indian Railways. The track is intended to facilitate the testing of high-speed trains and will aid in expediting the construction of such trains.

Features of Vande Metro

-Vande Metro will run between cities separated by less than 100 kilometres.

-It is the short-distance version of Vande Bharat Express.

-It is being built in a format that trains at a high frequency, such as four to five times per day.

-The trains will provide a rapid shuttle-like experience to the passengers.

-There will be eight coaches, similar to a metro train. Normal Vande Bharat trains have a 16-car composition.

-According to the railway minister, this will allow job seekers and students to get world-class transportation from one city to another while saving time.

-The ministry has directed the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and the Lucknow-based Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO) to begin production of the rakes for the eight-car Vande Bharat trains at the earliest.

What is ‘High-Speed Test Track’?

-Indian Railways is building a new 59-km-long dedicated test track between Gudha and ThathanaMithri in Jodhpur Division (about 70 kilometres from Jaipur) in Rajasthan. It is a high-speed testing track capable of testing trains at 220 km per hour.

-India will be the first country to have comprehensive rolling stock testing facilities in accordance with international standards (UIC-518/EN-14363).

-The project includes a mainline (23 km), a high-speed loop at Gudha (13 km), an accelerated testing loop at Nawa (3 km), and a curve testing loop at Mithri (20 km).

-The project is developing the study of rail-wheel inter-action forces, crashworthiness testing, stability testing, curve testing, and accelerated component testing.

-A 220 Kmph OHE and various signalling systems are also available on the test track. Rolling stocks from around the world will be tested at facilities being built in Rajasthan.

-A 4.5 km twisted track for rolling stock stability testing has been completed and commissioned. The construction of a 31.5 km high-speed stretch and a 3 km accelerated testing loop is currently underway and will be completed by December 2023.

