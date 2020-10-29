e-paper
Home / India News / Varanasi police bust IPL betting racket, arrest 10 men

Varanasi police bust IPL betting racket, arrest 10 men

All the 10 men involved in the betting in IPL matches have been sent to jail.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 10:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
The ten men were arrested from two different location on two consecutive days.
The ten men were arrested from two different location on two consecutive days.(Representative Photo/PTI)
         

Ten people were arrested from two different places of Varanasi in the past two days for betting on IPL cricket matches, police said.

Six people were arrested from Teliyana area of Lohta on Wednesday while four others were arrested from Lanka area on Tuesday, police said.

Seven mobile phones, an ATM card, a purse and Rs 27,910 in cash were seized from the accused picked up from Teliyana while Rs 1.90 lakh was found with those arrested from Lanka area, police said.

Lohta police station officer Vishwanath Pratap Singh said police raided the house of one Brijesh Kumar Gupta where Jai Prakash Patel, Santosh Kumar Maurya, Vikas Singh, Chunnu Kanaujia, Vikki Prajapati were caught placing bets on IPL match featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

He claimed Gupta was running the betting racket. A case has been registered against all six persons who have been sent to jail, he said.

Four persons were arrested from the Lanka area of the city on Tuesday night. They were identified as Ankit Singh, Sanjay Tiwari, Adarsh Kumar Singh, and Anil Patel, police inspector Lanka police station, Mahesh Pandey said. He said that the accused were produced in a court which sent them to jail.

