e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Varanasi’s smart surveillance system: 3,000 cameras to keep watch over city

Varanasi’s smart surveillance system: 3,000 cameras to keep watch over city

Facial recognition cameras, installed at various locations, will be connected to the Kashi Integrated Command Control Centre, now functional near the Varanasi Nagar Nigam

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 10:22 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
         

As part of the smart city project, 3,000 surveillance cameras, including 22 facial recognition cameras, will be installed at 720 locations across Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to develop a smart surveillance system.

Facial recognition cameras, installed at various locations, will be connected to the Kashi Integrated Command Control Centre (KICCC), now functional near the Varanasi Nagar Nigam, a senior officer associated with the project said.

Varanasi Smart City chief executive officer and municipal commissioner Gaurang Rathi that the facial recognition camera project is being implemented using sophisticated Indian, European and American technology. If required, the number of facial recognition cameras will be increased, he said.

Also read | PM Modi likely to attend Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi on Nov 30

The optical fibre line for the same is being laid and the project is worth about Rs128 crore. Rathi said that work on the project began in July this year and is likely to be completed by March next year.

Facial recognition cameras help in nabbing criminals. An official associated with the project said pictures of known criminals will be on the database at KICCC. If a wanted criminal is captured on a facial recognition camera, it will alert the police personnel on duty at the KICCC. They will, in turn, inform the concerned police station and the criminal will be arrested.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Preparations on to vaccinate 250-300 million Indians on priority
Covid-19: Preparations on to vaccinate 250-300 million Indians on priority
Coast Guard intercepts Sri Lankan boat, seizes more than 100kg of Pak drugs
Coast Guard intercepts Sri Lankan boat, seizes more than 100kg of Pak drugs
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Cyclone Nivar: How to be safe before, during and after the storm
Cyclone Nivar: How to be safe before, during and after the storm
NSCN says counter-insurgency ops will have ‘disastrous consequences’
NSCN says counter-insurgency ops will have ‘disastrous consequences’
‘He’s a confirmed starter’: Sachin picks India’s opener for Australia Tests
‘He’s a confirmed starter’: Sachin picks India’s opener for Australia Tests
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In