PM Modi likely to attend Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi on Nov 30

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 08:54 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi on November 30, said a senior official of the district administration.

If it happens, it will be the first time when Modi would be in the temple town on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. Also, it will be after a gap of eight months due to the Covid-19 pandemic that the PM would be physically present in his parliamentary constituency.

Varanasi district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said preparations were on for the visit. Besides the PM, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Adityanath are also likely to be present there on that day.

During his daylong visit, Modi is likely to attend a series of events. He will inaugurate Rajatalab-Handia six lane projects and address his party workers in a meeting proposed in Mirzamurad area of the district.

He will also review the progress of Kashi Vishwanath corridor and offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The PM is also expected to attend a light and sound show in Sarnath.

“As part of the Dev Deepawali celebrations, a laser show will be organised on the Ganga and around 14 lakh earthen lamps will illuminate the iconic ghats and the riverbank. This is the first time when earthen lamps will be lit on the sprawling sandy bank,” said regional tourism officer Keertiman Srivastava. While nine lakh diyas would be lit on the ghats, another five lakh would be lit on the sandy bank, he added.

In addition, cultural events will take place at several ghats while the main event will be held at Rajghat.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal and district magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma have already held several meetings in this regard to fine-tune preparations for Dev Deepawali celebrations.

According to Pt Prasad Dixit, former trustee of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust and an astrologer, Diwali of the deities is celebrated on Kartik Purnima. “This festival is a special part of the ancient culture of Kashi and even finds a mention in Hindu scripture ‘Shiv Puarana’,” he claimed.