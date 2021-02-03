Vardhan relies on youth to provide right information about vaccination drive

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday sought cooperation and assistance from the country's youth in providing right information about the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive and other related policy actions of the government regarding the pandemic.

Vardhan virtually addressed the students of Shri Ram College of Commerce on their 94th annual foundation day and said that the pandemic has not only turned the clock back in some ways but also derailed development plans temporarily, according to a health ministry statement.

Elaborating on the role of the youth in lifting the country out of the gloom of the pandemic, Vardhan said this period needs strategised advocacy, leadership and disruptive social entrepreneurship.

It needs mass mobilisation, aggressive campaigns, powerful partners and deep commitments, he stressed. And most of all, it needs a powerful societal commitment, he said.

"In these critical times, the youth should assist by providing the right information about the vaccination drive and other related policy actions of the government regarding Covid-19," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Applauding the efforts of scientists and health professionals, Vardhan observed, “Indian scientists and healthcare professionals have stood the test of time. While our Covid warriors have sacrificed themselves to ensure the safety of all of us, our scientists have done a laudable job by developing the Covid-19 vaccine. I can assure you that the government is working overtime to meet the challenge of vaccinating 1.35 billion people.”

Lauding the college on its achievements, Vardhan appreciated the unwavering determination of the institute, its faculty members and all stakeholders in contributing towards nation building by churning out globally responsible citizens, conscientious of their community, society and the country as a whole, it said.

He congratulated SRCC for being one of the best colleges for commerce in the continent and for producing notable alumni in every fieldlike corporate affairs, law, and politics, the statement said.

Emphasising on the vision of seeing India as a 'Vishwa Guru' and the potential of the youth of the country which serves as its bedrock, Vardhan said the government places maximum emphasis on the youth of the nation, the statement said.

The New Education Policy introduced by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will surely change the quality of education services in the country for generations to come, he asserted.

"In fact, ensuring the highest standards of education is a top priority for our government because education forms the apex of the social pyramid. India is a country which has huge untapped potential of our youth," Vardhan said.

"Our beloved prime minister has given a clarion call for building a strong and self-reliant India, an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' that is already rubbing shoulders with global superpowers. The dream of a self-reliant India can only be met if we encourage our youth to 'innovate, patent, produce and prosper' and lead our country towards faster development," he was quoted as saying in the statement.