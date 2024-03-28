Varun Gandhi's first reaction after being denied BJP ticket from Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat: ‘If not as an MP…’

Days after being denied a ticket from Pilibhit for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday penned an emotional letter to his constituents recalling fond memories dating back to his childhood when he first set foot in the region. In a heartfelt message, Varun Gandhi reflected on how the land had become not just his workplace but also a cherished part of his identity, with its people forming an integral aspect of his life's journey. The BJP has denied Varun Gandhi a ticket from Pilibhit. (File)

“Today as I am writing this letter, countless memories have made me emotional. I remember that 3 year old little boy who came to Pilibhit for the first time in 1983 holding his mother's finger, how did he know that one day this land would become his workplace and the people here would become his family,” Gandhi wrote.

“I consider myself fortunate that I got the opportunity to serve the great people of Pilibhit for years,” he added.

He acknowledged the invaluable lessons in ideals, simplicity, and kindness that he had imbibed from the constituents, shaping not only his role as a Member of Parliament but also his personal growth.

"Even though my tenure as an MP is coming to an end," Gandhi wrote, "my relationship with Pilibhit cannot end till my last breath."

Varun Gandhi did not turn up in Pilibhit on the last day of filing of nominations for the seat, putting at rest speculation that he might enter the fray as an independent candidate after the party denied him a ticket.

His mother Maneka Gandhi, the sitting MP from Sultanpur, was, however, given another chance from the same seat by the BJP.

This is the first time in over three decades that the mother-son duo of Maneka and Varun Gandhi will not be in the fray from the Pilibhit constituency which is located in the Terai belt bordering Nepal.

Despite the political setback of not securing a ticket, Varun Gandhi vowed to continue serving the community.

“If not as an MP, then as a son, I am committed to serve you throughout my life and my doors will always remain open for you as before.”

“I came into politics to raise the voice of the common man and today I seek your blessings to always continue doing this work, no matter what the cost. The relationship between me and Pilibhit is one of love and trust, which is far above any political merit. I was, am and will be yours,” Varun Gandhi concluded.