End of speculations: Varun Gandhi not to contest from Pilibhit

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 27, 2024 07:13 PM IST

The BJP initially indicated that they may consider fielding him from Rae Bareli. However, Varun Gandhi was not willing to contest from that seat.

Lucknow: Putting an end to all speculations in the political arena, BJP MP Varun Gandhi has opted out of the race for the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat, which is scheduled to go to the polls in the first phase on April 19, 2024.

The BJP has denied Varun Gandhi a ticket from Pilibhit. (File)
As the nominations for the Pilibhit seat closed on Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter revealed that Varun Gandhi will instead focus on campaigning for his mother, Maneka Gandhi, who is contesting the election from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat. Sultanpur is set to go to the polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

The BJP has denied Varun Gandhi a ticket from Pilibhit, sparking speculations that he may contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate from the seat.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife about Varun Gandhi’s next move, as he remained unavailable for comments. Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, offered Varun Gandhi to join the Congress on Wednesday. “He (Varun Gandhi) is a strong leader with a clean image, and he has a connection with the Gandhi family. This is why the BJP denied him a (Lok Sabha) ticket. I think he should join (Congress), we will be very happy,” said Chowdhury according to PTI.

The BJP initially indicated that they may consider fielding him from Rae Bareli. However, Varun Gandhi was not willing to contest from that seat. (WIth inputs from PTI)

