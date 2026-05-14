Keralam CM-designate VD Satheesan's shoutout to Congress leader KC Venugopal: 'He played key role'

Keralam chief minister-designate VD Satheesan on Thursday credited senior Congress leader KC Venugopal — who was a frontrunner in the CM race — for playing a crucial role in his elevation to the top post.

L: Kerala CM-designate VD Satheesan | R: Senior Kerala Congress leader KC Venugopal(PTI and ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shortly after being named by Congress leadership as the chief minister pick, Satheesan said in a press conference that Venugopal coordinated all activities of the AICC and extended "immense" support throughout the process. Track live updates on Kerala govt formation here

Satheesan's shoutout to Venugopal

Addressing reporters after his selection, Satheesan said he viewed the responsibility not as a personal achievement but as "something divine". He also acknowledged senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as his leader and stressed that only collective effort could build a "new Kerala".

“I do not see this position as a personal achievement, but as something divine. It was KC Venugopal who coordinated all the activities of the AICC. His support was immense. Ramesh Chennithala is also my leader. I will take all of them into complete confidence,” Satheesan said, according to news agency ANI.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Seeking support from all sections of society, Satheesan said no individual could transform the state alone and that teamwork would be central to his government's functioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seeking support from all sections of society, Satheesan said no individual could transform the state alone and that teamwork would be central to his government's functioning. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "I seek the support of every section of people in Keralam. Only a collective effort can build a new Keralam. No one can do it alone; a team can achieve it," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I seek the support of every section of people in Keralam. Only a collective effort can build a new Keralam. No one can do it alone; a team can achieve it," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} KC Venugopal welcomed the party high command’s decision to name VD Satheesan as Kerala’s next chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KC Venugopal welcomed the party high command’s decision to name VD Satheesan as Kerala’s next chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The final decision has come, and the Congress high command decided VD Satheesan as the Chief Ministerial candidate for Keralam Government. I am welcoming that decision wholeheartedly,” Venugopal told reporters in Delhi shortly after the announcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The final decision has come, and the Congress high command decided VD Satheesan as the Chief Ministerial candidate for Keralam Government. I am welcoming that decision wholeheartedly,” Venugopal told reporters in Delhi shortly after the announcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Congratulating Satheesan, Venugopal said the people of Kerala had delivered a “big verdict” in favour of the UDF and expressed confidence that the new government would fulfil the aspirations of the people. “Certainly, we are totally behind the government of Keralam,” he said.

Congress's ‘rare’ decision

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik and Deepa Dasmunshi announced the selection of VD Satheesan as the leader of Kerala legislature party (CLP) on Thursday, paving the way for his oath-taking as state chief minister.

The decision marks a rare instance where the Congress high command was unable to install its preferred choice as chief minister, despite initial reports suggesting that an overwhelming majority of MLAs backed Venugopal for the post.

A senior Congress leader told HT that while Venugopal was the preferred choice of the Congress high command, especially Rahul Gandhi, Satheesan enjoyed the public support and enjoyed the backing of the party organization and the allies including Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a meeting held in Delhi earlier this week, Venugopal was backed by six of the nine party leaders, while two leaders – K Muralidharan and VM Sudheeran – supported VD Satheesan, and one remained neutral.

While Venugopal had the backing of the majority of the elected Congress MLAs, Satheesan has had wide support among the party rank as well as key allies like the IUML and Kerala Congress (Joseph).

The Congress won 63 of the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) 102 seats in the recently concluded state elections.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON