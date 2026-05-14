VD Satheesan set to be new Kerala CM as Congress announces name after days of suspense

VD Satheesan is set to be the new chief minister of Kerala, Congress announced on Thursday, May 14, after days of anticipation, high-level discussions and deliberations.

VD Satheesan is a key Congress leader in Kerala who served as the Leader of Opposition in Kerala's legislative assembly during Communist Party of India's (Marxist) rule.

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The big announcement comes ten days after Congress-led United Democratic Front won in Kerala after ending a decade of Left rule in the state.

The announcement was made by Deepa Dasmunshi, Congress' general secretary in-charge of Kerala, during a presser in Delhi. She was accompanied by Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik, and Jairam Ramesh.

“The Congress legislature party met at Thiruvananthapuram and unanimously authorised Congress president to select the CLP leader. Congress president held extensive discussions with the Congress parliamentary party leader (Sonia Gandhi) and Leader of the Opposition (Rahul Gandhi) and many other leaders including former PCC chiefs. Based on all these discussions it has been decided that VD Satheesan has been appointed as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party," Dasmunshi announced.

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{{^usCountry}} The decision comes after several leaders of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and former chiefs of Congress' Kerala unit met with party's high-command in Delhi to discuss and pick a name. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decision comes after several leaders of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and former chiefs of Congress' Kerala unit met with party's high-command in Delhi to discuss and pick a name. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among the three frontrunners for the top job, along with Satheesan, were KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the three frontrunners for the top job, along with Satheesan, were KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After the election results were announced on May 4, other states got their new chief ministers and governments in place, while the Congress’ delay in naming its CM pick caused a stir in Kerala. Who is VD Satheesan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the election results were announced on May 4, other states got their new chief ministers and governments in place, while the Congress’ delay in naming its CM pick caused a stir in Kerala. Who is VD Satheesan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} VD Satheesan is a key Congress leader in Kerala who served as the Leader of Opposition in Kerala's legislative assembly during Communist Party of India's (Marxist) rule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} VD Satheesan is a key Congress leader in Kerala who served as the Leader of Opposition in Kerala's legislative assembly during Communist Party of India's (Marxist) rule. {{/usCountry}}

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In the recently held assembly elections, he won from Kerala's Paravur constituency in Ernakulam district. He has been elected MLA multiple times in Kerala and enjoys wide local support there among the party rank as well as from key allies such as including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Kerala Congress (Joseph).

KC Venugopal was Congress high-command's preferred choice?

The delay in announcing the chief minister pick by Congress was caused as the party was holding several rounds of discussions between the party's high-command and local leaders and MLAs.

Also read: How VD Satheesan edged out Congress high command pick KC Venugopal in race to be Keralam CM

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According to a senior Congress leader, KC Venugopal was Congress high-command's preferred choice for the role. However, Satheesan enjoys more public support and backing of allies such as IUML.

‘I am welcoming the decision’

After Congress' announcement of picking VD Satheesan as next Kerala chief minister, KC Venugopal said that he welcomed the decision and congratulated Satheesan.

"The final decision has come, and the Congress high command decided VD Satheesan as the chief ministerial candidate for Keralam government. I am welcoming that decision wholeheartedly. I am congratulating VD Satheesan on this position," Venugopal said while speaking to the media after the announcement.

“I think that people of Keralam have given a big verdict for the UDF. The government and the leadership of VD Satheesan can fulfil the aspirations and promises of the people of Keralam. Certainly, we are totally behind the government of Keralam,” he added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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