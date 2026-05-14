...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

VD Satheesan swearing-in as Kerala CM likely on May 18; 21 ministers to be inducted

The swearing-in ceremony for Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan is likely to be held on May 18.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 08:24 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

VD Satheesan is likely to be sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Kerala on May 18, with the Congress-led alliance expected to induct a full 21-member cabinet.

Congress leader VD Satheesan during a press conference after being announced as the next Chief Minister of Kerala, at Cantonment House, in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, May 14, 2026.(PTI)

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday unanimously elected Satheesan as its leader in the Assembly, according to a PTI report.

Follow here for live updates on Kerala CM pick

What is happening in Kerala?

The resolution was moved at the CLP meeting by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunny Joseph and seconded by senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was absent from the meeting but sent a letter extending his support to V D Satheesan, sources said.

The CLP meeting took place hours after the All India Congress Committee formally announced Satheesan as the next chief minister. Party leaders are now expected to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and submit letters of support from the United Democratic Front alliance partners.

Among the three frontrunners for the top job were, along with Satheesan, were KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

chief minister
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / VD Satheesan swearing-in as Kerala CM likely on May 18; 21 ministers to be inducted
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.