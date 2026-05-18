VD Satheesan takes oath as new Kerala chief minister

VD Satheesan has been sworn in as the chief minister of Kerala. The leader formally takes charge of a new Congress-led government that comes into office after a brief post-election delay. Alongside him, a 20-member council of ministers also took oath at a ceremony administered by Governor RV Arlekar.

VD Satheesan is the new Kerala CM.(PTI)

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were at the swearing-in ceremony.

Track live updates of the oath ceremony here.

The leadership change follows the Congress’ return to power in Kerala after two consecutive terms of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), with Satheesan becoming the face of the party’s revival in the state. Internal discussions had reportedly seen the central leadership favour KC Venugopal for the top post before consensus eventually shifted in Satheesan’s direction.

With the United Democratic Front (UDF) returning to power in Kerala, the Congress is now in government across three southern states including Karnataka and Telangana.

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{{^usCountry}} Satheesan's elevation was finalised after key political coordination between INDIA bloc chairperson Sonia Gandhi and veteran Congress leader AK Antony. VD Satheesan's cabinet of ministers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Satheesan's elevation was finalised after key political coordination between INDIA bloc chairperson Sonia Gandhi and veteran Congress leader AK Antony. VD Satheesan's cabinet of ministers {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The new cabinet includes a mix of experienced and first-time ministers. From the Congress, 11 members have been inducted. This includes Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K Muraleedharan, AP Anil Kumar, PC Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, T Siddique, KA Thulasi and OJ Janeesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new cabinet includes a mix of experienced and first-time ministers. From the Congress, 11 members have been inducted. This includes Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K Muraleedharan, AP Anil Kumar, PC Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, T Siddique, KA Thulasi and OJ Janeesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally, has secured five ministerial positions. PK Kunhalikutty, KM Shaji, V Abdul Gafoor, N Shamsuddin and PK Basheer joins the cabinet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally, has secured five ministerial positions. PK Kunhalikutty, KM Shaji, V Abdul Gafoor, N Shamsuddin and PK Basheer joins the cabinet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Smaller coalition partners are also represented, including Mons Joseph of Kerala Congress (Joseph), Shibu Baby John of the RSP, Anoop Jacob of Kerala Congress (Jacob), and CP John of the CMP. Fourteen of the ministers are first-time members of the cabinet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smaller coalition partners are also represented, including Mons Joseph of Kerala Congress (Joseph), Shibu Baby John of the RSP, Anoop Jacob of Kerala Congress (Jacob), and CP John of the CMP. Fourteen of the ministers are first-time members of the cabinet. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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