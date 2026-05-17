Chennithala, Muraleedharan among Congress ministers in Kerala cabinet, IUML to get 5 posts

The UDF also decided to appoint senior legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as the speaker of the assembly, while Shanimol Usman will take charge as deputy speaker.

Satheesan said the list of ministers had been finalised after discussions among alliance leaders, keeping social and regional representation within the coalition in mind.

Kerala chief minister-designate VD Satheesan announced on Sunday the names of his cabinet ministers who will take the oath alongside him at Monday's swearing-in ceremony .

Satheesan said several deserving leaders could not be included in the cabinet despite the Congress winning 63 seats, calling it one of the party's biggest victories in the state.

"There are many deserving leaders both within and outside the list. But a party like the Congress has to consider social balance, regional representation and several other factors while taking such decisions," he said.

IUML gets 5 posts Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the Congress, also announced its list of ministers for the new Kerala cabinet.

The party said it would have five ministers in the new cabinet. Speaking at a press conference at Panakkad Hall in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, the party announced that its MLAs P K Kunhalikutty, P K Basheer, N Shamsudheen, K M Shaji and Abdul Gafoor would join the cabinet as ministers.

Kuttiadi MLA Parakkal Abdulla will become a minister after two and a half years. The party leadership will later decide which minister will make way for his entry into the cabinet.