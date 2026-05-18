Kerala CM oath-taking LIVE: VD Satheesan to become chief minister soon; Congress-led UDF cabinet set for swearing-in

Who all are attending?

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among those expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. With the UDF returning to power in Kerala, the Congress will now govern three southern states — Karnataka, Telangana, and Kerala.

Heavy security arrangements have been made across the state capital ahead of the high-profile event.

Who all are part of cabinet?

After two days of hectic lobbying and consultations, Satheesan submitted the list of 20 ministers to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan on Sunday evening.

The proposed cabinet includes senior Congress leaders and former ministers Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, and AP Anil Kumar, along with KPCC chief Sunny Joseph. Chennithala had also emerged as a contender for the chief minister’s post before the AICC selected Satheesan.

Senior IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty, RSP leader Shibu Baby John, Kerala Congress leader Mons Joseph, and Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob will also be part of the new cabinet.