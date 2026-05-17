'Chup kyun ho?': Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi’s silence on NEET leak, asks why ‘failed’ minister not sacked

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. He accused the Centre of failing to stop repeated examination leaks and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue. Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi why the education minister was not sacked still for the NEET paper leaks. (Reuters/PTI) Gandhi compared the government’s handling of the NEET 2024 and 2026 controversies, saying the same cycle of leaks, investigations and committees was repeating itself. “NEET 2024: Paper leaked. Exam not cancelled. Minister did not resign. CBI set up an investigation. A committee was formed. NEET 2026: Paper leaked. Exam cancelled. Minister still did not resign. CBI is investigating again. Another committee will be formed,” Gandhi wrote. He asked Modi why accountability had not been fixed despite repeated paper leak cases. “Mr Modi, the country is asking you some questions - answer them! Why are paper leaks happening repeatedly? Why are you silent time and again on this ‘exam paper discussion’? Why aren't you dismissing the education minister who keeps failing repeatedly?” Gandhi wrote on X. “Sack Pradhan,” he wrote.

NEET leak case 2026 The remarks came amid a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the NEET-UG 2026 leak case, which has led to multiple arrests across several states. Investigators have alleged that confidential question papers were leaked from within the National Testing Agency (NTA) through members associated with the paper-setting process. Two insiders linked to the exam process, retired chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni and Pune-based botany teacher Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, have been arrested for allegedly leaking questions before the May 3 examination. Investigators alleged the accused leaked questions and answers to selected students in exchange for large sums of money. So far, nine people from five states have been arrested in the case. Searches at six locations led to the seizure of documents, laptops, bank records and mobile phones linked to the investigation. ‘Money making nexus of BJP, RSS’: Rahul Gandhi On Saturday, Gandhi accused the Modi government of failing millions of students. The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed the question paper was circulated on WhatsApp two days before the exam. He also alleged a “money-making nexus” involving the BJP, RSS and people placed in universities.