Vedanta share price falls by over 4% after announcement of chairman's son Agnivesh Agarwal's death

Vedanta share price fell by over four per cent on Thursday after the news of company chairman Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh Agarwal broke. The share price of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, one of Vedanta Group's key companies that Agnivesh was serving as the chairman of, also fell by over 6 per cent on Thursday. FILE PHOTO: A man walks near a screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, August 28, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo (REUTERS)

The share price of Vedanta Ltd stood at 596.55, down by around 4.13 per cent, according to data on bseindia.com viewed at 11 am on Thursday. The previous close for the company was 622.25.

The share price of Hindustan Zinc Ltd was 591.30, around 6.09 per cent down at the same period.

Agnivesh Agarwal announced the demise of his son Agnivesh through a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.