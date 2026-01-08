Vedanta share price falls by over 4% after announcement of chairman's son Agnivesh Agarwal's death
Vedanta share price: The share price of Vedanta Ltd stood at 596.55, down by around 4.13 per cent, according to data on bseindia.com viewed at 11 am.
Vedanta share price fell by over four per cent on Thursday after the news of company chairman Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh Agarwal broke. The share price of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, one of Vedanta Group's key companies that Agnivesh was serving as the chairman of, also fell by over 6 per cent on Thursday.
The share price of Vedanta Ltd stood at 596.55, down by around 4.13 per cent, according to data on bseindia.com viewed at 11 am on Thursday. The previous close for the company was 622.25.
The share price of Hindustan Zinc Ltd was 591.30, around 6.09 per cent down at the same period.
Agnivesh Agarwal announced the demise of his son Agnivesh through a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.
Anil Agarwal described it as the "darkest" day of his life.
Anil Agarwal is the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, a natural resources company, and also heads the Anil Agarwal Foundation, which undertakes the group's philanthropic initiatives.
Agnivesh Agarwal died of a cardiac arrest in what Anil Agarwal said was a "medical setback" during treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York following a recent skiing accident in the United States.
Stock market today
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped in early trade on Thursday amid continued foreign fund outflows and concerns about potential US tariff hikes.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 255.86 points to 84,705.28 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went down by 65.9 points to 26,074.85, according to data mentioned in a PTI news agency report.
Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and UltraTech Cement were the top laggards.
ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers.