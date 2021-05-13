Vedanta’s Sterlite plant dispatches first oxygen tanker

Vedanta-owned Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi on Thursday dispatched the first tanker of 4.8 tonnes of medical grade oxygen to Tirunelveli medical college.

Thoothukudi district collector K Senthil Raj said the first tanker with 4.8 tonnes of medical-grade oxygen was dispatched at 7am. “98.6% purity has been checked at the QC (quality control) lab within Sterlite and sent to Tirunelveli medical college,” he said. Police personnel were deployed to escort the vehicle.

The Sterlite facility, which was shut down in 2018 for violating environmental norms, was re-opened following a Supreme Court order only to produce oxygen which is in demand across the country for treating critical Covid-19 patients. The order will be in effect until July 30.

The oxygen production will be scaled up and logistics are being worked out for its transport to other parts of the country. The plant started manufacturing oxygen on May 12, said a statement from Vedanta. They will dispatch two such oxygen tankers every day as the production is gradually increased. “The oxygen supplied is of 98.6% purity and has received the necessary medical grade certifications. We are now working with experts to resolve the logistics involved in transporting the oxygen produced in our facility to required parts of India, and are coordinating with the authorised nodal agencies in this regard,” the statement added.

The state government had shut the company in May 2018 after largescale protests that it was causing pollution and public health problems. On the 100th day of the protests, 13 people were killed in police firing. The case is being probed by the CBI and the retired justice Aruna Jagadeesan committee.

A case for Vedanta’s plea to re-open the unit is pending in the apex court.

Local residents have been protesting the apex court order allowing medical oxygen production at the unit, afraid that the company will gain backdoor entry and re-open the facility. A seven-member committee headed by the collector has been formed on the court’s direction to oversee the functioning of the plant and redress concerns of residents.