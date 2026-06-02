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Venezuela interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, to visit India from June 3-7 to discuss energy ties

During her visit, Rodriguez will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told media 

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 05:32 pm IST
Reuters |
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Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez will visit India from June 3 to June 7, India's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, at a time when New Delhi is ramping up its crude imports from Caracas.

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez will visit India to discuss energy ties.(REUTERS)

India was the second-largest importer of Venezuelan oil in May with purchases of 427,000 barrels per day, second only to the U.S., Reuters reported. India's Reliance Industries has emerged as one of the three largest buyers of Venezuelan crude in recent months.

During her visit, Rodriguez will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a media briefing.

"The discussions will involve the full spectrum of India-Venezuela relations and involve and explore avenues for further cooperation in the areas of energy, trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, and renewable energy," Jaiswal said.

Rodriguez last visited India in February 2025 when she was Venezuela's oil minister, and led a delegation participating in the India Energy Week conference.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Venezuela interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, to visit India from June 3-7 to discuss energy ties
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