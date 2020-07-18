e-paper
Venkaiah Naidu asks people to promote Indian tradition of living, working together

Describing Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar as an able administrator, the vice president said he built a strong, self-reliant and progressive state in pre-Independence India.

india Updated: Jul 18, 2020 15:01 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Venkaiah Naidu said Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar was a democrat at heart and a people’s ruler who always wanted to remain in touch with them and ensure their wellbeing.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday appealed to people to preserve and promote the Indian tradition of living and working together and asked them to follow the philosophy of ‘sharing and caring’.

Addressing an online event to mark the birth centenary celebrations of the 25th ruler of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar, Naidu called for celebrating the knowledge, wisdom, patriotism and vision of all great rulers and statesmen who shaped the history.

Describing Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar as an able administrator, the vice president said he built a strong, self-reliant and progressive state in pre-Independence India.

Naidu said Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar was a democrat at heart and a people’s ruler who always wanted to remain in touch with them and ensure their wellbeing.

Crediting him with leading India’s transition to being a strong democracy and contributing to the unity and integrity of the nation, the vice president called him a perfect blend of ancient values and modernity.

“The greatest tribute which we can pay to stalwarts like Sri Jaya Chamaraja is to preserve and promote this grand cultural tradition of India of living together and working together, for the country, the world and the entire humanity,” he said concluding his address.

