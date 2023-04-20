2002 Gujarat riots: Verdict expected today in Naroda Gam massacre case

A special court is expected to pronounce its verdict on Thursday in the case related to the Naroda Gam massacre of 11 Muslims during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Seven judges heard the matter. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Former minister Maya Kodnani and Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi are among the accused facing charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting, and arson.

The defence witnesses included Union home minister Amit Shah, who appeared to establish Kodnani’s alibi that she was at the Sola Civil Hospital when the massacre took place.

Seven judges heard the matter. The final hearing in the case took place before three judges. The process was repeated after the retirement of two judges who heard the arguments.

Five of the accused including Kodnani and Bajrangi were also tried for the Naroda Patia massacre, which took place three kilometres from Naroda Gam on the same day. Kodnani and Bajrangi were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2012. The Gujarat high court upheld Bajrangi’s conviction but acquitted Kodnani.