 ‘Very hard for us to move on’: Family of man killed in Israel | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Very hard for us to move on’: Family of man killed in Israel

‘Very hard for us to move on’: Family of man killed in Israel

ByVishnu Varma
Mar 06, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Pat Nibin was killed on Monday in an anti-tank missile strike on an orchard in a collective agricultural community at Galilee in northern Israel

Kochi:

The missile was fired by the Hezbollah, which has been launching rockets at northern Israel in support of Hamas in the ongoing war in Gaza. (AP)
The missile was fired by the Hezbollah, which has been launching rockets at northern Israel in support of Hamas in the ongoing war in Gaza. (AP)

On Monday evening, shortly after 4pm, Ammu got a phone call from her husband Pat Nivin Maxwell, employed in an agricultural farm in Israel, and said that his younger brother Pat Nibin (31) was injured in a missile attack.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“He said Pat Nibin was hospitalised with grievous injuries and had hung up. There was no word for several hours. It was around midnight that he called back to say that his brother passed away. It is such a big loss for our family that I don’t know what to say,” Ammu told HT over the phone from the family residence in Vaddy in Kollam city.

Pat Nibin, who flew to Israel from Kerala in December last year to work as an agricultural labourer, was killed on Monday in an anti-tank missile strike on an orchard in a collective agricultural community at Galilee in northern Israel, confirmed the Israel embassy in India.

Two others, also from Kerala, were injured in the attack.

The embassy confirmed that the missile was fired by the Hezbollah, which has been launching rockets at northern Israel in support of Hamas in the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Israeli embassy in India, in a post on X, said it was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the death of an Indian national and the injury of two others due to a “cowardly terror attack” launched by Hezbollah on peaceful agriculture workers at an orchard in a northern village.

“Our prayers and thoughts naturally go to the families of the bereaved and those of the injured. Israeli medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured who are being treated by our very best medical staff. Israel regards equally all nationals, Israeli or foreign, who are injured or killed due to terrorism,” the post said.

In Kollam, the family of Pat Nibin are unable to come to terms with the loss. He is survived by his elderly parents, a four-year-old daughter, his pregnant wife, and two brothers, his relatives said.

“It was my husband who went first to Israel on an agriculture visa through an agency in the first week of December last year. He works in a farm near the Jordan border. Two weeks later, Pat Nibin also went to Israel on a similar visa to work on a chicken farm. My husband has to travel three hours to reach the farm where his brother worked,” recalled Ammu.

“We used to hear the sounds of bombs exploding during phone calls. They said the violence was continuing in the region. But they were forced to go due to the family’s financial condition. Pat Nibin earlier was employed in the Gulf, but he lost his job during the pandemic and had to return home. He tried to make a living in Kerala for some time but it wasn’t working out. He was earning well in Israel,” said Ammu.

The family has been told that the mortal remains are expected to be returned by Thursday. “To lose a man at such a young age, particularly when he was earning for his family back home, is so sad. It is going to be very hard for us to move on,” she rued.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vishnu Varma

    Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On