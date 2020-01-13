‘Very irresponsible’: Union minister Babul Supriyo on Dilip Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ comment

india

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 13:40 IST

The BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh has been ticked off by Union minister Babul Supriyo for his comments that those damaging public property were “shot like dogs” in states ruled by the party.

Dilip Ghosh had made the comments on Sunday during a public meeting in the state’s Nadia district.

“BJP, as a party has nothing to do with what a DIlip Ghosh may have said. It is a figment of his imagination & BJP Govts in UP, Assam hv NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever•Very irresponsible of DilipDa to hv said what he said (sic),” Babul Supriyo tweeted on Monday.

Ghosh had also criticised chief minister Mamata Banerjee “for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge” on those destroying railway property and public transport during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state in December last year.

“Didi’s (Mamata Banerjee) police didn’t take action against the people who destroyed public properties as they are her voters. Our governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka have shot these people like dogs,” the senior BJP leader was heard saying.

The Congress party criticised Dilip Ghosh and accused the BJP leader of using the “language of a bully” to suppress people with “might of the government machinery”.

“Mr @DilipGhoshBJP, if that is the case why didn’t Delhi Police not shoot like dogs the ABVP/BJP goons who were running amuck in #JNU. The language you use is the language of a bully, out to subjugate people with the might of the government machinery (sic),” Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted.

Violent protests had erupted in West Bengal and other parts of the country over the amended citizenship act in December last year. The BJP-led Centre has been at the opposition’s crossfire over the legislation and been accused of discriminating against Muslims.