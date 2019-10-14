e-paper
Very, very happy on Abhijit Banerjee winning Economics Nobel, says Amartya Sen

india Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:19 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Monday said he was “very very happy and delighted” over Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee jointly winning the Nobel in Economics.

Sen had won the same award in 1998 for his contribution to welfare economics.

Speaking to PTI from Boston, Sen said, “I am very, very happy and delighted that Abhijit Banerjee along with others have been awarded with the Nobel for Economics, he told PTI.

Banerjee,58, bagged the coveted prize jointly with his wife Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer for his “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”.

I think that the prize has been given to the most competent persons, Sen said.

Banerjee is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Sen, 86, currently serves as professor of economics and philosophy at Harvard University, from where Banerjee received his PhD in 1988. Both of them had been students of the famed Presidency College, now university, in the city during their undergraduate years.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 21:18 IST

