Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee in hospital with Covid-19

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee in hospital with Covid-19

The actor’s condition is said to be stable, said his daughter Poulami Bose.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 14:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Soumitra Chatterjee is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series. (HT Photo)
Soumitra Chatterjee is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series. (HT Photo)
         

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday after the octogenarian tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

“He is stable. It is just that he has some comorbid conditions that we admitted him to the hospital. He is 85 and was detected with pneumonia last year,” said Poulami Bose, the actor’s daughter.

One of the most celebrated actors in Bengal, Chatterjee has received many awards and honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, National Awards and Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Ratna.

He is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series.

