e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora’s last rites conducted at hometown Durg

Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora’s last rites conducted at hometown Durg

The mortal remains of Vora reached Raipur from Delhi on Tuesday morning and were received by state Congress president Mohan Markam, MLA Vikas Upadhyay and Mayor Aijaz Dhebar.

india Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 09:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Motilal Vora’s elder son Arvind Vora lit the pyre.
Motilal Vora’s elder son Arvind Vora lit the pyre. (HT Photo)
         

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh, Motilal Vora’s last rites took place with full state honours at Shivnath Muktidham at his native town of Durg on Tuesday.

His elder son Arvind Vora performed the last rites.

Chhattisgarh chief minister, Bhupesh Baghel, MP CM, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat and other senior leaders of the BJP and Congress were present to pay tributes to the leader, who breathed his last in a Delhi hospital on Monday.

Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kasuhik, former chief minister Raman Singh, JCC (J) legislator Dharamjeet Singh and state ministers and MLAs also paid homage to the leader.

The mortal remains of Vora reached Raipur from Delhi on Tuesday morning and were received by state Congress president Mohan Markam, MLA Vikas Upadhyay and Mayor Aijaz Dhebar.

From the airport, the mortal remains were taken to the party’s state office- Rajiv Bhavan-- where party leaders and workers paid their last respects.

Meanwhile, the second day of winter session of Chhattisgarh Assembly was adjourned for the day after paying tribute to Vora.

While paying a rich tribute to Vora, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the void created by his death could never be filled. On Monday, Chhattisgarh government declared three-day state mourning.

Also Read: Motilal Vora (1927-2020)‘He was an ideal example of a political worker and leader ’

“In this duration of state-mourning, national flags hoisted on government buildings will fly at half-mast and no entertainment or cultural programme will be organised. The government has also decided that the last rites of Vora would be performed with state honour,” a press note issued by the Chhattisgarh government stated.

A former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vora was also a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh. He also served as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer for 16 years till 2018. The post was handed over to another senior leader Ahmed Patel after a reshuffle by the Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

tags
top news
Chinese envoy meets President as Nepal’s communist party is headed for a split
Chinese envoy meets President as Nepal’s communist party is headed for a split
Farmers’ protest day 28: Decision on further talks with Centre today
Farmers’ protest day 28: Decision on further talks with Centre today
In Bengal, if you are with BJP, you lose: Saugata Roy
In Bengal, if you are with BJP, you lose: Saugata Roy
New Covid strain may be in India already: Experts
New Covid strain may be in India already: Experts
Most cities in northwest India record ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air
Most cities in northwest India record ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air
Wistron violence: Lessons for Indian manufacturing
Wistron violence: Lessons for Indian manufacturing
US loses one life every 33 seconds to Covid-19 in deadliest week so far
US loses one life every 33 seconds to Covid-19 in deadliest week so far
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In