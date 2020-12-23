Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora’s last rites conducted at hometown Durg

india

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 09:24 IST

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh, Motilal Vora’s last rites took place with full state honours at Shivnath Muktidham at his native town of Durg on Tuesday.

His elder son Arvind Vora performed the last rites.

Chhattisgarh chief minister, Bhupesh Baghel, MP CM, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat and other senior leaders of the BJP and Congress were present to pay tributes to the leader, who breathed his last in a Delhi hospital on Monday.

Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kasuhik, former chief minister Raman Singh, JCC (J) legislator Dharamjeet Singh and state ministers and MLAs also paid homage to the leader.

The mortal remains of Vora reached Raipur from Delhi on Tuesday morning and were received by state Congress president Mohan Markam, MLA Vikas Upadhyay and Mayor Aijaz Dhebar.

From the airport, the mortal remains were taken to the party’s state office- Rajiv Bhavan-- where party leaders and workers paid their last respects.

Meanwhile, the second day of winter session of Chhattisgarh Assembly was adjourned for the day after paying tribute to Vora.

While paying a rich tribute to Vora, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the void created by his death could never be filled. On Monday, Chhattisgarh government declared three-day state mourning.

“In this duration of state-mourning, national flags hoisted on government buildings will fly at half-mast and no entertainment or cultural programme will be organised. The government has also decided that the last rites of Vora would be performed with state honour,” a press note issued by the Chhattisgarh government stated.

A former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vora was also a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh. He also served as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer for 16 years till 2018. The post was handed over to another senior leader Ahmed Patel after a reshuffle by the Congress president Sonia Gandhi.