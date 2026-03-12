Veteran CPI(M) leader, ex-minister G Sudhakaran to contest as independent

Veteran CPI(M) leader and former minister G Sudhakaran announced on Thursday that he will contest as an Independent from the Ambalapuzha constituency in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections in the state. Sudhakaran was associated with the CPI(M) for 63 years. (Sourced HT photo)

Sudhakaran, a four-time MLA and two-time minister, told reporters that he has not renewed his membership in the CPI(M) as a branch member.

“I don’t want to say anything against the party or any party leader personally. But I will fight as an Independent. I appeal to the people to vote for me. No party or front has approached me extending support. I will decide on accepting support based on the nature of it. My fight is against political criminals and corruption,” Sudhakaran told reporters.

Sudhakaran, who was associated with the CPI(M) for 63 years, claimed that he was targeted within the party even though he worked hard for the organisation for several decades.

Sudhakaran’s departure from the party and his candidature as a rebel in Ambalapuzha is a big setback for the CPI(M) ahead of the Assembly elections and is likely to reverberate not just in Ambalapuzha but in nearby seats too.

He is seen as a no-nonsense leader with a clean image devoid of any corruption allegations. He served as the cooperation and coir minister in the VS Achuthanandan led cabinet between 2006 and 2011 and as the PUblic works minister between 2016 and 2021 in the Pinarayi Vijayan led cabinet. As the public works minister, Sudhakaran’s role in expanding the state’s infrastructure in the form of several critical roads, highways and bridges was particular noteworthy.

His exit from the party will also upset the CPM’s caste calculations. A prominent Ezhava leader, his departure may further intensify the erosion of the community’s votes to the Congress and the BJP. Ezhava votes form the backbone of the CPM’s support in Kerala, particularly in central and southern Kerala.

Sudhakaran’s rebellion also indicates the disenchantment among workers and leaders within the CPM and the failure of the leadership, particularly that of state secretary MV Govindan, in keeping the party affairs smooth.