Veteran journalist S Nihal Singh dies at 88

Veteran journalist S Nihal Singh passed away in New Delhi on Monday following illness, his family members said.

Singh, 88, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments.

“He was ill for quite some time. But he turned critically ill for the past one week,” Indu Nihal Singh, his sister-in-law said.

The veteran journalist will be cremated in New Delhi on Tuesday, she added.

S Nihal Singh had worked with several leading newspapers including The Indian Express, The Statesman and Khaleej Times.

He is survived by four sisters.