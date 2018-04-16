Veteran journalist S Nihal Singh dies at 88
S Nihal Singh had worked with several leading newspapers including The Indian Express, The Statesman and Khaleej Times.
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
Veteran journalist S Nihal Singh passed away in New Delhi on Monday following illness, his family members said.
Singh, 88, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments.
“He was ill for quite some time. But he turned critically ill for the past one week,” Indu Nihal Singh, his sister-in-law said.
The veteran journalist will be cremated in New Delhi on Tuesday, she added.
He is survived by four sisters.