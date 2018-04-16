 Veteran journalist S Nihal Singh dies at 88 | india news | Hindustan Times
Veteran journalist S Nihal Singh dies at 88

S Nihal Singh had worked with several leading newspapers including The Indian Express, The Statesman and Khaleej Times.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2018 19:44 IST
Veteran journalist S Nihal Singh breathed his last at the National Heart Institute in New Delhi on Monday.
Veteran journalist S Nihal Singh breathed his last at the National Heart Institute in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Twitter)

Veteran journalist S Nihal Singh passed away in New Delhi on Monday following illness, his family members said.

Singh, 88, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments.

“He was ill for quite some time. But he turned critically ill for the past one week,” Indu Nihal Singh, his sister-in-law said.

The veteran journalist will be cremated in New Delhi on Tuesday, she added.

S Nihal Singh had worked with several leading newspapers including The Indian Express, The Statesman and Khaleej Times.

He is survived by four sisters.

