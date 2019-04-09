KM Mani, Kerala lawmaker for five decades, dies at 86

Former Kerala minister and Kerala Congress (Mani) leader K M Mani died in Kochi on Tuesday after prolonged illness. He was 86. Mani was admitted to hospital on Sunday due to respiratory ailments.

He represented Pala constituency in Kottayam for almost five decades. He is survived by four daughters and a son. A colossus in Kerala politics, Mani held the record of having presented the maximum number of budgets (13 ) in the Kerala Legislative Assembly as Finance Minister and also as the longest-serving member of Kerala Assembly. He also introduced many welfare activities.

Kerala Governor Justice Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the senior leader.

“He was a good lawmaker was a role model for many in Kerala. His death will leave a vacuum in state politics” Vijayan said his condolence.

Affectionately called ‘Mani Sir’ by his supporters and followers, he began his political career in the Congress. Later he and his mentor K M George broke away from the Congress saying leaders of Christian community were sidelined in the party. Mani went on to lead the Kerala Congress. The party went through maximum splits and mergers. Considered very close to the church, his party wielded much power among Kerala’s Christians. He was the unquestioned leader of central Kerala’s Christian heartland..

Mani was also a lawyer and authored many books.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 17:39 IST