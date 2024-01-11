close_game
News / India News / Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: MBZ lays emphasis on collective growth

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: MBZ lays emphasis on collective growth

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 11, 2024 08:30 AM IST

The summit is being attended by heads of state, government officials, policymakers, business leaders and finance professionals from across the world

Ahmedabad The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has become an important international forum for the exchange of expertise in economic growth and investment, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Mahatma Mandir for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, in Gandhinagar on Wednesday (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Mahatma Mandir for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, in Gandhinagar on Wednesday (ANI)

The ruler of Abu Dhabi, popularly known as MBZ, made the remarks while addressing the inaugural session of the three-day summit in Ahmedabad. The summit is being attended by heads of state, government officials, policymakers, business leaders and finance professionals from across the world.

MBZ, who was the chief guest at the event, said: “It is a pleasure to join our friends from India and across the globe at this summit, embarking on a collaborative journey to discover pathways to prosperity and progress for our peoples and nations.”

He hoped the summit will lead to outcomes that foster cooperation, development and prosperity.

The UAE President held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, when the two leaders discussed “developments in the occupied Palestinian territories” and “reaffirmed the necessity of working towards a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip”, State-run WAM news agency reported.

The two leaders also discussed the need to ensure the protection of civilians and providing sufficient, safe and sustainable humanitarian aid. “Additionally, they stressed the importance of preventing an escalation of the conflict that threatens regional security and stability, and the need to find a pathway to lasting and comprehensive peace in the region,” WAM reported.

Modi and MBZ also explored ways to enhance bilateral relations to take forward the progress and prosperity of both countries within the framework of their comprehensive strategic and economic partnership. Both sides emphasised their commitment to expand ties in economy, energy, technology, climate action and sustainable development.

The two leaders also discussed regional and international issues and underscored their support for efforts to promote peace, cooperation, stability and the resolution of conflicts through dialogue and understanding. They reiterated the importance of collective global action to address shared challenges.

The UAE President referred to his country’s position as an established hub for Indian businesses and investments, and a gateway to the Middle East and beyond that presents opportunities to explore new markets and expand trade ties.

