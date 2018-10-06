Vice-chancellors’ appointments made for money, alleges Tamil Nadu governor

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday alleged that money played a crucial in the appointments of vice-chancellors in the state’s universities.

At a conference on higher education in Chennai, the governor, who is the ex-officio chancellor of the state universities, alleged that when he assumed office, he came to know that paying bribes is essential for appointment of vice-chancellors.

“When I came to the state as a governor, I learned the vice-chancellors’ appointments were not done on the basis of merit. Instead of considering the eligibility and merit of the candidates, money had been considered as the prime reason. However, I am working to eliminate these malfunctions in appointing vice-chancellors,” he said in the meeting.

State higher education minister KP Anbazhagan however claimed that the state government does not have any roles in appointing vice-chancellors.

“The vice-chancellors’ appointments are being done by the governor. The government has not done anything in these appointments,” he said in response to Purohit’s allegations.

Meanwhile, state minister D Jayakumar assured that the government would take necessary action on this issue.

“If the governor discloses the names of the VCs who have paid money to get their posts, we would take proper action,” Jayakumar told media.

When Hindustan Times contacted E Balagurusamy, a former vice-chancellor of Anna University, he echoed the governor’s stand.

“No VC appointment has been done without money since 2005. I have written numerous letters to then governor K Rosaiah. Unfortunately, no action had been taken on this issue. I welcome the current governor for exposing this issue. I believe that he would rectify this problem,” he told HT.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has filed cases against Anna University’s former vice chancellor M Rajaram and six other staff for taking bribes for varsity appointments.

