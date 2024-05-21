Vice president to represent India at official ceremony for Iranian leaders

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will represent India at an official ceremony in Iran on May 22 to pay condolences to President Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials killed in a helicopter crash. Vice president of India, Jagdeep Dhankar. (File)

The Iranian leaders died when their helicopter crashed in East Azerbaijan province in thick fog on Sunday, while they were returning from the inauguration of a dam on the border with Azerbaijan. Iran’s state-run media attributed the crash to a technical failure.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The external affairs ministry said Dhankar will visit Iran on Wednesday 2024 to attend an official ceremony to pay condolences on the tragic death of Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian and the other Iranian officials in the helicopter crash on May 19.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have conveyed their condolences to the government and people of Iran. External affairs minister S Jaishankar visited the Iranian embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday to convey India’s condolences on the tragic loss, the statement said.

India observed a day of national mourning on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian, with the national flag flown at half-mast across the country.

While signing the condolence book at the Iranian embassy, Jaishankar said Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian will be remembered as “friends of India” who made significant contributions to bilateral ties.

On Monday, Modi was among world leaders who expressed sorrow at the death of Raisi and hailed his efforts to strengthen India-Iran relations.

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” Modi said in a post on X.