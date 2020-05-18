Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s 12- point new normal for life in times of coronavirus

india

Updated: May 18, 2020 17:57 IST

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has underlined the need to adopt new ways of living in the times of coronavirus and suggested a 12 point framework for this “new normal” to deal with the virus.

In a Facebook post, he stressed on the need for new attitudes towards life and humanity amidst indications of the virus likely to stay for longer than earlier expected.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

In a lengthy post after the government extended the lockdown on Sunday evening, Naidu dealt with the philosophical and moral issues thrown by the Covid-19 pandemic and the way life needs to be lived henceforth. The Vice President underlined that life cannot be lived in isolation and the virus outbreak highlighted the inter-connectedness of lives.

“..what affects one person anywhere affects everyone everywhere, be it the disease or economy,” he wrote.

Naidu stated that man has emerged a loner in his quest for happiness and material advancement reducing the family and the society to being mere adjuncts and his confidence bordering on arrogance made him believe that he can live alone and all by himself, unmindful of the lives of others.

“Stacked with better tools to fight the epidemics than when the pestilence struck humanity earlier and empowered with gene editing, Artificial Intelligence, big data etc, man was seeking to play God,” he said in the FB post.

On the life after the pandemic, Naidu noted that it has shaken the fundamentals of living by oneself and highlighted the need for living in harmony with nature and fellow humans.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

“The invisible microbe once again proved that life can change very quick. It brought into full play the uncertainty that can co-sail with life,” he observed.

He suggested that staying calm and confident could help address the anxiety brought about by the pandemic.

“Uncertainty continues to haunt the people. Uncertainty is the known source of anxiety which can lead to psychological issues. How to deal with this problem? To stay calm and be confident and adopt a new normal of life”.

Naidu said that the coronavirus challenge is more a civilizational issue than that of individual lives and new norms and ethos of living should be evolved to save the present civilization.

He urged the people to learn to cope with coronavirus by changing the habits and attitudes towards life and fellow humans, if the virus stays with the people for longer than expected.

He suggested a 12-point new normal of living during corona times.

They include living in harmony with nature and fellow beings, knowing that safety and security of lives are interconnected, rationally analyzing the impact of every movement or action on the spread of virus, not responding impulsively to the situation and instead living in confidence keeping faith in science which can come up with a solution to the problem, strict adherence to behavioral changes ushered in so far like wearing mask, maintaining physical distance and ensuring hygiene, preventing stigmatization so that the infected volunteer for treatment, checking disinformation and prejudices against fellow citizens as carriers of the virus and replacing the sense of collective helplessness by the spirit of the virtue of living interconnected with shared destiny.