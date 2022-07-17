Vice President Venkaiah Naidu seeks a farewell gift as Monsoon Session begins in Parliament

Outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu sought a productive and meaningful Monsoon session of Parliament, beginning Monday, as a “farewell gift”. He reportedly said this at a meeting of leaders of all parties in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday evening which was attended by 41 leaders and ministers – the highest-ever.

Naidu, while recalling the functioning of the House during the last 13 full sessions that he presided over, said that he was making one last request for upholding the dignity and decorum of the House of Elders, reported news agency ANI.

On the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday, the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 will be taken up, a report in PTI said.

The government on Sunday said 32 bills have been indicated by various departments for presentation in two houses of which 14 are ready, even as it asserted that it wants discussions on all of them in a democratic way.

After an all-party meeting on Sunday, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi also said that some of these 32 bills had already been discussed by standing committees of Parliament.

A day ago, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had called an all-party meet during which he sought cooperation of all parties for smooth conduct of proceedings with "decency, dignity and discipline", even as the Opposition demanded discussion on the Agnipath scheme, unemployment and farmers' issues.

The meeting was skipped by several Opposition political parties, including the TMC, TRS, Shiv Sena, NCP, and Left parties. The Congress and its allies DMK and IUML attended the meeting.

Birla also informed the members there will be 18 sittings during the Session and a total time of 108 hours will be available out of which about 62 hours will be for government business.

The remaining time has been allotted for Question Hour, Zero Hour and private members' business, Birla was quoted in a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

