Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar calls PM Modi a ‘yugpurush’. Congress MP reacts

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a ‘yugpurush’ (man of the generation).



“If Mahatma Gandhi was the ‘mahapurush’ (greatest man) in the previous generation, Narendra Modi is this century's ‘yugpurush’ (man of the generation),” Dhankhar said during his address at the birth anniversary celebrations of Jain mystic and philosopher Shrimad Rajchandraji.



“Mahatma Gandhi got us freedom from British rule using truth and non-violence. India's prime minister Narendra Modi has put India on the path of development which was cherished for long,” the vice-president added. A file photo of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file)

“One thing is common between these two great personalities, the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, and PM Narendra Modi. They have reflected with respect to Shrimad Rajchandraji,” Dhankhar was quoted by PTI as saying.



“Forces opposed to the growth of this nation, forces that do not digest the rise of this country are coming together. Whenever there is something good happening in the country, they get into a different mode. This should not happen,” the Vice President added.





The Vice President was presented the Janakalyan Hitaishi award by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji of the Mission for his contribution to social upliftment. “Such was the greatness of Shrimad Rajchandraji, that he inspired both Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.



Responding to Dhankhar's remarks, Congress MP Manickam Tagore posted on social media platform X,"If you compare with Mahatma it's shameful Sir, we all know there is a limit to sycophancy now you have crossed that limit, and to be in your chair & position and to be a sycophant does not add value Sir. With respect @VPIndia."



