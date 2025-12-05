A year after the tragic stampede at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere show of Allu Arjun-starred film “Pushpa-2: The Rule,” which claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman M Revathi, her 10-year-old son Sri Tej continues to remain in a virtual vegetative state and bed-ridden with no signs of returning to normal life in the near future. Victim’s kin struggling to pay medical expenses year after Pushpa 2 premier stampede

On Thursday, Sri Tej’s father Bhaskar met Telangana state film and theatre development corporation chairman Dil Raju and sought additional financial help from the state government, as he was incurring huge expenses on the rehabilitation therapy of his son.

“The doctors said Sri Tej requires at least another six months of treatment to return to normalcy. The Allu Arjun team has stood by my family since the incident and helped us through multiple challenges. Yet, we need continued assistance,” Bhaskar told reporters.

Dil Raju said he would make every effort to provide further help to the family. The film industry would stand firmly behind the family and will continue to extend full support.

“A corpus of ₹2 crore has already been deposited for Sri Teja’s long-term needs. The interest generated from this fund is being routed every month to the father to ensure sustained financial support. Besides, medical expenses amounting to nearly ₹70 lakh have already been paid during Sri Teja’s treatment,” Raju said.

In addition to this, actor Allu Arjun is also bearing the complete cost of Sri Teja’s ongoing rehabilitation at a specialized centre. “Sri Teja’s health is gradually stabilising. The team of Allu Arjun has been consistently responsive and supportive in every possible way,” Dil Raju said, adding having done so much to the family, it would not be difficult for Allu Arjun to bear the additional expenses.

THE TRAGEDY

On December 4, 2024, Sri Tej, who had gone to Sandhya Theatre at RTC Cross Roads to watch the film with his parents – Revathi and Bhaskar - and younger sister Sanvika (7) at around 9.30 pm.

The entire area, known for several cinema theatres, was packed with thousands of fans of Allu Arjun. The arrival of the hero along with the film crew to the theatre to watch the movie compounded the chaos leading to a stampede-like situation, as the frenzied fans surged forward to have a glimpse of the actor.

The family, which was standing near the theatre entrance, was jostled and pushed down by the crowds. While Bhaskar and his daughter managed to escape with mild injuries, Revanthi and Sri Teja were trampled by the crowds.

While Revathi died on the spot, Sri Teja sustained critical injuries and was shifted to the nearby hospital and from there to a corporate hospital in Secunderabad. After being in intensive care for about six months, Sri Teja was finally declared out of danger.

“However, he continues to remain in a semi-conscious, bedridden state for months. He cannot express hunger, pain, or discomfort, as nearly 70% of his brain cells were damaged during the stampede. He doesn’t identify anybody, let alone being aware that his mother is no more,” Bhaskar told reporters.

Six months after his discharge from hospital, Sritej’s home has effectively become an intensive care unit and Bhaskar has taken on the role of full-time caregiver.

“Sri Tej cannot eat on his own. Doctors inserted a gastrostomy tube to deliver liquid food directly into his stomach. Because he cannot breathe normally, surgeons performed a tracheostomy—creating a hole in his neck and inserting a tube to route air directly into his lungs. His body remains immobilised, dependent entirely on medical tubes and external support,” his father said.

For several months, Sri Tej has been undergoing swallowing and speech therapy at the Asia TransCare Rehabilitation Centre in Secunderabad. “If we admit him there, the monthly bill crosses Rs. 90,000 and one caregiver must stay with him full-time,” Bhaskar said.

Until the tragedy, Bhaskar worked at a jewellery store—the family’s only source of income. After the accident, he quit his job to care for Sri Tej, who requires monitoring every few hours.