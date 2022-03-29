Video| AAP, BJP workers face to face amid protests linked to Arvind Kejirwal

A dramatic face-off was witnessed on Monday in Delhi when some BJP and AAP workers confronted each other during protests linked to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. While the BJP protests were linked to the chief minister's comments on the movie, 'The Kashmir Files', the AAP workers were demonstrating against remarks made by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta against Kejriwal. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the protesters from both sides face to face. It was close to a shouting match as protesters held placards and posters.

#WATCH | AAP and BJP workers came face-to-face yesterday, March 28, when AAP was protesting against the Delhi BJP chief's reported comment on CM Arvind Kejriwal, while BJP was protesting against the remark of Arvind Kejriwal on 'The Kashmir Files' movie, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/9Raks8aAzL — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2022

On Monday, massive chaos also erupted in the Delhi assembly amid controversy over comments against the chief minister. Three BJP MLAs - Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan, and Ajay Mahawar - were asked to leave the house after they stood on the benches even as speaker Ram Niwas Goel requested them to sit down. "All three MLAs who are standing on the bench... I request them to get down. For today, I tell you to please leave the house. This is not a school," the assembly speaker told the BJP MLAs.

According to AAP leaders, the Delhi BJP chief had made the derogatory remarks against Kejriwal at a protest on Sunday against Kejriwal's statements on making the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free in Delhi. AAP MLAs raised slogans demanding an apology over the comments made by the Delhi BJP chief. AAP MLA Mohinder Goel demanded an apology from Gupta and a censure motion against him.

Also read: 'Kashmir Files important for BJP. For me..': Kejriwal on what he did for Pandits

Arvind Kejriwal in his speech in the state assembly had accused the BJP leaders of promoting the film ‘The Kashmir Files’. Kejriwal also asked the makers of the film to upload the movie on YouTube which added backlash against him on social media.

"They (BJP) are demanding that the movie be declared tax-free in Delhi. Upload it on YouTube, the movie will become free and everyone will be able to watch it. Some people are earning crores in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and you (BJP) have been sticking posters of the film," he had said.

The movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri pandits from the valley about three decades ago.

(With inputs from ANI)